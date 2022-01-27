-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
