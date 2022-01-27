  • Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew NeSmith uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.