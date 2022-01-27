Matt Jones shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jones's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Jones's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Jones got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

Jones got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Jones hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.