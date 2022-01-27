-
Martin Laird putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird nearly aces No. 16 in Round 2 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
Martin Laird got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Laird hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Laird's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
