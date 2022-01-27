-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
