Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Hughes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to even for the round.