Kevin Yu shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Yu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Yu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Yu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yu at 3 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Yu had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 3 over for the round.
Yu got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 4 over for the round.
