Kevin Tway putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Kevin Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Tway's his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Tway's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
