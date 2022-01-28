13-over 85 by Kamaiu Johnson in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kamaiu Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 155th at 13 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Johnson's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 6 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 8 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Johnson got to the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt to save par. This put Johnson at 8 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 9 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 10 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 12 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 13 over for the round.