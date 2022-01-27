Justin Rose comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rose finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Alex Smalley is in 6th at 9 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Justin Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Rose had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rose's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Rose chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rose at 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rose's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.