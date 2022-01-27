-
Jordan Spieth shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Spieth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Spieth's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 5 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Spieth's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
