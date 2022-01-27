-
Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 81st at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jonathan Byrd had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Byrd suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
