Jonas Blixt putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Highlights
Jonas Blixt's near ace leads to birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jonas Blixt makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jonas Blixt hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his round tied for 97th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Alex Smalley is in 6th at 9 under.
Jonas Blixt got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jonas Blixt to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Blixt hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
