Jimmy Walker putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jimmy Walker rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Alex Smalley is in 6th at 9 under.
Jimmy Walker got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Walker's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Walker hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Walker had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
