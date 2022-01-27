-
Jim Knous comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Knous hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knous finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Jim Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Knous to 1 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Knous's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Knous had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.
