Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 96th at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Dufner hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
