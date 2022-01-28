-
James Hahn shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Hahn chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hahn at 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hahn hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
