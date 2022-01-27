-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 121st at 1 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.
