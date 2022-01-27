-
Francesco Molinari finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari's tight approach leads to birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Molinari hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Molinari's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Molinari hit his 241 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
Molinari got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Molinari's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Molinari had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
