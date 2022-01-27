  • Francesco Molinari finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Francesco Molinari's tight approach leads to birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.