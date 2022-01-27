Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 111th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Grillo at even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Grillo's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Grillo chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.