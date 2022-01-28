Dylan Wu shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Dylan Wu hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wu's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Wu's his second shot went 141 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Wu hit his 106 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.