9-over 81 by Dylan Frittelli in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 6 over for the round.
