Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim makes short birdie putt at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ghim hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
Ghim got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.
