  • Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim makes short birdie putt at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.