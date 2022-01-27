-
-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt's his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 over for the round.
-
-