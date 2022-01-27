Davis Riley shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Riley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Riley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Riley's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Riley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.