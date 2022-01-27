  • David Lipsky shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

