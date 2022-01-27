-
David Lipsky shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lipsky rolls in 40-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
Lipsky tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
