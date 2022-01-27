Daniel Berger finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.