Curtis Thompson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Curtis Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Curtis Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
