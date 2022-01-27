-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 2 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bezuidenhout at 4 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
