Chesson Hadley shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Hadley to 5 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hadley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 7 over for the round.
