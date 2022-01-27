Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Villegas's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas had a 223 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Villegas's 200 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.