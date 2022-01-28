-
Cameron Young shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Young had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Young hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Young's his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.
