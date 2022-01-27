-
Cam Davis shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 14 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Davis's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
