C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

C.T. Pan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Pan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Pan's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pan had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Pan's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.