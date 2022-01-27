Strong putting brings Bryson DeChambeau an even-par round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Bryson DeChambeau hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, DeChambeau had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, DeChambeau's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau's his second shot went 206 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.