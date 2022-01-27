-
Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
