Bronson Burgoon comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Burgoon finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bronson Burgoon's tee shot went 235 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Burgoon's 107 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
