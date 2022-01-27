Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 229 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 3 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.