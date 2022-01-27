-
Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
Brett Drewitt's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Brett Drewitt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Brett Drewitt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Drewitt finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
Drewitt tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Drewitt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
Drewitt got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Drewitt had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
