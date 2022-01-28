Brent Grant shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brent Grant hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grant's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Grant had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grant's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Grant suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grant at 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Grant chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Grant's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to 3 over for the round.