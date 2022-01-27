-
Brandt Snedeker putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 17 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Brandt Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
