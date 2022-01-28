-
-
Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Brandon Wu hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Brandon Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brandon Wu to 2 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
-
-