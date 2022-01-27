-
-
Brandon Hagy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 79th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Luke List, Alex Smalley, Si Woo Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Palmer, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
-
-