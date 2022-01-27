  • Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.