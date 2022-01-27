Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Horschel's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel had a fantastic chip-in on the 227-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Horschel's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.