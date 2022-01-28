Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Bill Haas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Haas's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Haas chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Haas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.