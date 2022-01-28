Ben Kohles shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Kohles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kohles tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kohles's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Kohles's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to 4 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kohles chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kohles to 4 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.