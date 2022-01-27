-
-
Austin Smotherman comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Austin Smotherman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Smotherman finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Austin Smotherman had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 1 under for the round.
-
-