Austin Eckroat finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Eckroat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Eckroat's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
Eckroat got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to even-par for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Eckroat at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Eckroat suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Eckroat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Eckroat hit his 115 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
