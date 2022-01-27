-
Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 79th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 15th, Austin Cook's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Cook chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
