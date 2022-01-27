  • Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.