Anirban Lahiri putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Luke List, Alex Smalley, Si Woo Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Palmer, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Anirban Lahiri had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
