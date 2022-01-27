-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hadwin's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hadwin's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
